ABU DHABI, Sept 8 A federal credit bureau in the
United Arab Emirates has begun issuing credit information about
consumers to banks and financial institutions in an effort to
strengthen the country's banking industry.
Al Etihad Credit Bureau has started sending consumer credit
reports to banks and financial institutions that have submitted
historical credit data to it, the bureau said on Monday.
Until now, banks in the UAE have often been unable to access
data on consumers at other financial institutions when making
lending decisions. This has allowed borrowers to obtain money
from many lenders and run up big debts which sometimes prove
impossible to repay.
The credit reports include consumers' debt obligations and
payment behaviour patterns for the past two years.
"These reports will no doubt contribute positively to the
banking sector, playing an important role in the assessment and
management of credit and possible losses resulting from
non-performing loans," the statement said.
Individuals can get a comprehensive overview of their
current financial obligations and debt payment details of the
past two years from the reports, it added.
Some 5.2 million credit facilities of individuals living in
the UAE have been added to the bureau's reporting system. This
represents 97 percent of all such facilities provided by
institutions operating in the UAE, the bureau said in August.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, editing by Andrew Torchia)