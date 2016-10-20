DUBAI Oct 20 A quarterly survey by the United
Arab Emirates central bank showed a downtrend in overall credit
appetite for both business and personal loans, the central bank
said on Thursday.
The net balance measure for business lending - the weighted
percentage of respondents reporting an increase in demand for
loans minus those reporting a fall in demand - fell to minus 2.3
for the September quarter from plus 3.1 in the previous quarter.
For the December quarter, however, respondents expect the
net balance measure to rebound to plus 7.9, indicating demand
for business loans is projected to increase.
The survey showed banks' credit standards tightened further
during the September quarter, with the effect particularly
pronounced for smaller firms, and this tightening is expected to
continue more slowly in the current quarter, the central bank
said.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Kim Coghill)