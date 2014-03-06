SINGAPORE, March 6 Abu Dhabi National Oil
Company (ADNOC) will reduce Upper Zakum crude exports in April
due to a brief oilfield maintenance, industry sources said on
Thursday.
It was not immediately clear how much production will fall,
although one of the sources said there will be five
500,000-barrel cargoes less than March.
"The maintenance is for a couple of days and will not have a
big impact on production," a second source said.
ADNOC could not be immediately reached for comment.
ADNOC is carrying out enhanced oil recovery work to increase
Upper Zakum crude output to 800,000 bpd by the end of the year,
up from the current 650,000 bpd, a third source said.
Crude oil from the Upper Zakum, Umm Al Dalkh and Satah
fields is pumped via main oil lines to a terminal at Zirku
Island for export.
The Upper Zakum development is operated by Zakum Development
Company (ZADCO), a joint venture between ADNOC, ExxonMobil
and Japan Oil Development Company Ltd.