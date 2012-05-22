DUBAI May 22 Oil storage capacity in the UAE's
port of Fujairah is expected to rise to around 7.8 million cubic
meters by 2014 from its current capacity of 5.8 million cubic
meters, the harbour master at the Fujairah port said on Tuesday.
Fujairah is poised to rival the world's top two bunkering
hubs, Singapore and Rotterdam, thanks to booming demand from the
Middle East as well as Asia.
"We're working to develop our infrastructure parallel to the
oil storage growth," Tamer Masoud told Reuters on the sidelines
of an industry event in Dubai.
He added that by the end of this year oil storage capacity
is expected to rise to 6.8 million cubic meters, and the
increase will come from the completion of projects by Aegean
Maritime, Gulf PetroChem and ENOC, as some of these firms are
building in Fujairah for the first time.
With growing capacity and a strategic location which
bypasses the Strait of Hormuz, Fujairah may eventually challenge
Singapore's crown as the top oil storage and products trading
centre.
"We're offering a one-stop shop in terms of maritime
s ervices, plus the strategic location makes an important
difference," Masoud added.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Amena Bakr; Editing by
Mark Potter)