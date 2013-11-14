UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
DUBAI Nov 14 Dubai luxury housing developer DAMAC Real Estate said on Thursday that it was launching the book-building for an initial public offer of shares in London that would be worth at least half a billion dollars.
Shareholders in DAMAC expect to sell a minimum of $500 million of Global Depositary Receipts and up to 18.8 percent of the company, plus an over-allotment option representing 15 percent of the base offer, DAMAC said in a statement.
Each GDR would represent three ordinary shares and DAMAC set an indicative price range of $12.25-17.25 per GDR, implying a market capitalisation for the company of $2.65-3.74 billion.
It would be the first IPO by a Dubai property developer since the emirate's property market crashed four years ago.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts