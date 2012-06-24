* Co raises 100 mln dirhams from pvt placement
* Says eyeing IPO on one of UAE markets
* Shares sold at 70 pct premium to nominal value
* IPO activity remains muted in the UAE
DUBAI, June 24 Daman Investments, the
Dubai-based investment management company, sold a 22.7 percent
stake through a private placement which values the firm at 440
million dirhams ($119.8 million) and said it eventually plans to
offer shares to the public.
Daman, which is active in asset management, raised 100
million dirhams from the sale, by offering 588,235 new shares at
170 dirhams each, the company said in a statement Sunday. No
details were given on who bought into the offering.
The sale was part of the firm's strategy to broaden its
shareholder base before an eventual initial public offering in
the United Arab Emirates.
"The accomplishment of a successful IPO to be listed on one
of the markets in the UAE is the clear and focused objective of
Daman's medium-term strategy," Shehab Gargash, chief executive
of Daman Investments, said.
In 2009, Daman said it had attracted a strategic investor
who committed to invest 100 million dirhams in the company, and
was moving ahead to secure additional equity investment of about
200 million dirhams.
But that fundraising valued Daman at about 850 million
dirhams, nearly double the current valuation, signalling the
extent to which investment firms in the UAE have suffered post
the global financial crisis.
Dubai's benchmark index has fallen 76.9 percent
since its 2008 peak, while Abu Dhabi's exchange has
dropped 51.9 percent in the same time frame.
IPO activity in the UAE has also been scarce since the
global financial crisis, with market volatility and a reluctance
among retail investors, burnt by the collapse in stock prices
from their pre-crisis peak, being cited as the main the reasons
for the lack of new public offerings.
The last listing on the Dubai benchmark was Drake & Scull
in March 2009, while the Abu Dhabi index has only seen
a couple of minor sales since 2008 - the largest being Eshraq
Properties' 55 percent offering in May 2011, which
raised 825 million dirhams.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)