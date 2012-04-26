(Adds appointment of new board members)
DUBAI, April 26 Qatar's Mannai Corp
and Egyptian investment bank EFG Hermes have taken
control of Dubai's Damas after their consortium's
$445 million offer was accepted by more than 75 percent of the
jeweler's shareholders.
The bidders have received acceptances representing 78.37
percent of Damas's share capital for their $0.45 per share
offer, according to a statement on the Nasdaq Dubai bourse on
Thursday.
"This effectively means the consortium has now acquired
control," the statement said.
Following this, five Damas board members resigned, including
Executive Chairman Ibrahim Belselah. The new members include
Alekh Grewal, Mannai Corp's chief executive, and Karim Moussa, a
managing director in private equity at EFG Hermes.
Damas shares have nearly doubled in value this year to
$0.435, surging after its major shareholders the Abdullah
brothers - Tawfique Abdullah, Tawhid Abdullah and Tamjid
Abdullah - in early January said they were looking to sell some
of their holdings.
Mannai, whose operations span the oil and gas, automotive,
travel and logistics sectors, will become the majority owner of
Damas, and will delist the jeweler from Nasdaq Dubai.
The bidders earlier stated Mannai would hold a 66-percent
stake in Damas and EFG Hermes 19 percent, with the remaining 15
percent retained by the Abdullah brothers.
The brothers have been sidelined from the jeweler they
helped found and which has been forced to restructure $872
million in debt.
For Mannai, the deal would be its second buy in the United
Arab Emirates after it snapped up a 35-percent stake in Axiom
Telecom in 2011.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Dinesh Nair)