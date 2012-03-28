(Adds details)
DUBAI, MARCH 28 - Qatari conglomerate Mannai Corp
and Egyptian investment bank EFG Hermes have agreed a
$0.45 per share recommended cash bid for Dubai jeweler Damas
.
In a joint statement, Mannai and EFG Hermes said irrevocable
undertakings had been secured from 77.8 percent of Damas
shareholders, with the bid valuing Damas's share capital at
around $445 million.
The offer is at a 9.8-percent premium to Damas's closing
price on Tuesday of $0.41. The stock, which has surged 86
percent this year on talk of a potential takeover
, was unchanged at 0646 GMT.
Mannai, whose operations span the oil and gas, automotive,
travel and logistics sectors, is set to become the majority
owner of Damas and delist the company from the Nasdaq Dubai
bourse if the deal goes through.
Mannai aims to hold a 66-percent stake in Damas and EFG
Hermes 19 percent, with the remaining 15 percent retained by the
jeweler's current majority shareholders Tawfique Abdullah,
Tawhid Abdullah and Tamjid Abdullah.
Damas's board has unanimously recommended the bid, the
statement said, and is subject to formal acceptance by the
company's shareholders.
The Abdullah brothers have been sidelined from the jeweler
they helped found and which has been forced to restructure $872
million in debt.
For Mannai, the deal would be its second buy in the United
Arab Emirates after it snapped up a 35-percent stake in Axiom
Telecom in 2011.
(Reporting by Matt Smith, Editing by Sitaraman Shankar)