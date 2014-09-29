DUBAI, Sept 29 United Arab Emirates energy firm
Dana Gas said on Monday that it had been awarded
concessions for two onshore gas blocks in Egypt.
The company will operate the North El Salhiya onshore
concession area, known as Block 1, on a 100 percent basis, and
will partner with British major BP to explore El
Matariya, Block 3, on a 50:50 ownership basis.
Block 1 is an extension of Dana Gas' existing conventional
gas production business in Egypt, the company said. The new
deals are part of the 2014 EGAS bidding round held recently in
Egypt.
