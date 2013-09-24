(Recasts with comments on real estate market)
By Mirna Sleiman
DUBAI, Sept 24 Dubai's government is working on
new rules to protect its real estate market and prevent any
excessive rise of property prices that could end in a crash, a
senior official said on Tuesday.
The bursting of a property bubble in 2009-2010 caused prices
to plunge by more than 50 percent, pushing Dubai close to a debt
default. The market is recovering strongly this year, with
apartment prices up about 20 percent from a year earlier, and
the International Monetary Fund has warned of the danger of
another bubble.
"We didn't create the bubble, it was a global crisis. The
real estate challenge is over now," Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed
al-Maktoum, chairman of Dubai's Supreme Fiscal Committee and
uncle of the emirate's ruler, told reporters.
But he added, "We are working on our regulations. Sometimes
I don't see that (high property prices) are a good thing. We
don't want Dubai to become an expensive city."
Sheikh Ahmed did not give details of the proposed
regulations. In a July report, the IMF said Dubai might need to
intervene in its property market to prevent another
boom-and-bust cycle.
Last year the United Arab Emirates central bank tried to
introduce caps on home mortgage lending as a way to head off
another bubble, but it suspended them after lobbying by
commercial banks, which complained their business would suffer.
The central bank is now negotiating revised caps with the
banks, which are expected to be announced by the end of this
year. But the IMF said that because much home buying in the UAE
was done with cash rather than mortgages, the mortgage rules
would need to be complemented by other measures.
If property prices continue to surge, one suitable step
might be introducing fees on real estate market activity, said
Harald Finger, IMF mission chief to the UAE.
However, Dubai's business success has been built on a
low-tax environment, so it is not clear whether the emirate
would be willing to consider such a step - especially if the
rest of the UAE did not implement similar policies.
DEBT
Sheikh Ahmed also said Dubai was not currently in
negotiations with Abu Dhabi to refinance $20 billion of
crisis-related debt that will come due in 2014.
As its real estate market crashed and state-linked companies
struggled with their debt in 2009, Dubai borrowed a total of $20
billion from Abu Dhabi and the federal government of the UAE.
This comprised $10 billion from the UAE central bank and $5
billion each from two state-owned banks in Abu Dhabi, National
Bank of Abu Dhabi and Al Hilal Bank. The central bank
debt is due to mature in February 2014, and the commercial bank
debt in November 2014.
"Dubai companies are doing well and can take care of their
own debt," Sheikh Ahmed said. Asked if the two parties were
holding discussions to refinance the Abu Dhabi debt, he said,
"No, we are not talking to Abu Dhabi." He did not elaborate.
Debt market analysts believe Abu Dhabi may quietly roll over
the debt if Dubai is not ready to pay it back next year.
