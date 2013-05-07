DUBAI May 7 Dubai may issue another sovereign
bond this year and is looking at alternate means to repay its
debt if asset sales don't materialise, a top official said on
Tuesday.
"The market is right, the price is right, then why not?"
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum, a close advisor and uncle to
Dubai's ruler, said when asked whether the emirate might make a
second sovereign debt issue this year.
Sheikh Ahmed, a key figure in the emirate's recovery from
its 2009 debt crisis, was speaking to Reuters on the sidelines
of a Dubai travel industry conference.
Four years ago, Dubai was forced to ask for a $25 billion
debt restructuring for its flagship investment vehicle Dubai
World. The restructuring plan envisaged the sale of
some assets to meet obligations, but there still has been little
progress with sales.
Sheikh Ahmed said the emirate was looking at an alternative
plan to repay its debt.
"We will look at something like this. I can't specify what,
since it's confidential information because of the
restructuring," he said when asked if an alternative to asset
sales was in place.
Sheikh Ahmed said that in some areas, asset sales might have
to be delayed, "because we might see in six months to one year
things will be better."