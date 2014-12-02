ABU DHABI Dec 2 The United Arab Emirates (UAE)
announced on Tuesday the merger of a number of state-controlled
defence companies to create an integrated services and
manufacturing business called Emirates Defence Industries
Company (EDIC).
The new entity will bring together 11 companies from the
subsidiaries of state-owned investment firms Mubadala
Development Company <MUDEV.UL), Tawazun Holding and Emirates
Advanced Investment Group in a first phase of integration.
The chief executive of the merged entity is to be Luc
Vigneron, former CEO of Thales, Europe's largest
defence electronics firm, state news agency WAM reported.
Several more industrial services subsidiaries of Mubadala
and Tawazun are being considered for integration during a second
phase, which will begin early in 2015, WAM said.
"The outcome ... will be an integrated defence platform
benefiting from improved alignment, performance and increased
capacity, which is better positioned to serve the UAE Armed
Forces and compete for business in the region," the agency
quoted EDIC chairman Homaid Al Shemmari as saying.
Abu Dhabi's development of defence industries is part of
efforts by the UAE's main petroleum exporting emirate to boost
the non-oil economy. The OPEC member has invested billions of
dollars in aerospace, tourism, infrastructure and real estate.
Emirates Advanced Invest Group is mainly involved in weapons
system maintenance and aircraft maintenance. Tawazun's companies
make firearms and also components for the aerospace and defence
industries.
The activities of Mubadala's companies operating in defence
and aerospace include making airliner spare parts, building
naval vessels and maintaining and repairing advanced aircraft.
The announcement comes ahead of the bi-annual International
Defence Exhibition (IDEX), the region's largest military show,
due to be held in February 2015 in Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital.
