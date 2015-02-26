(Oshkosh representative corrects earlier statement to say
contract was between UAE firm and armed forces, not with
Oshkosh)
ABU DHABI Feb 24 The United Arab Emirates armed
forces and UAE firm Emirates Advanced Research and Technology
Holding (EARTH) have announced a 864 million dirham ($235
million) technical support contract, said Obadi al-Ketbi,
chairman of the organising committee for the International
Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) underway in Abu Dhabi.
EARTH will provide support for 750 mine resistant ambush
protected (MRAP) vehicles which Oshkosh Corp sold to the
Gulf Arab state in 2013.
($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)
