DUBAI Nov 27 Deutsche Bank is
set to name Nadeem Masud, head of its corporate and investment
banking business in Dubai, as the new country head for United
Arab Emirates after the resignation of top banker Salman
al-Khalifa earlier this month, two people familiar with the
matter said on Sunday.
Masud's appointment is waiting "final approvals", one of the
sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Bahraini-born Khalifa, who is leaving the German lender at
the end of the year, will move to the Gulf island kingdom to
pursue a career outside the investment banking industry, the
sources said.
At Deutsche, Khalifa was also head of global markets for
Middle East North Africa (MENA). That role is unlikely to be
replaced by the bank and will instead be split among separate
teams, the first source said.
A Deutsche Bank spokesman in Dubai was not immediately
available for comment.
The region's banking industry has seen several top-level
executive changes in recent months. Last month, Deutsche moved
its top Middle East equity banker Christopher Laing to London
from Dubai. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley's top banker Habib
Achkar relocated to Europe and was replaced by Kamal Jabre
earlier this month.
(Reporting by Rachna Uppal and Dinesh Nair; Editing by Amran
Abocar)