DUBAI, Oct 19 The United Arab Emirates will
establish the Emirates Development Bank (EDB) with $10 billion
dirhams ($2.7 billion) in capital to fund real estate and
industrial projects and diversify the economy, Gulf Arab state's
finance ministry said.
The funds will be used to help citizens build property,
establish a business and fund agricultural or craft-related
projects, the UAE Finance Ministry said in a statement,
The plan to set up the EDB dates back to 2008 when the UAE
government said it would merge Islamic lenders Tamweel
and Amlak -- both hit badly by the collapse of Dubai's
real estate sector -- and fold them into a little-known
state-run entity called Real Estate Bank.
That in turn was to be combined with Emirates Industrial
Bank (EIB) to form the EDB. But the plan did not materialise and
Tamweel became majority-owned by Dubai Islamic Bank in
2010.
The economy of the world's No. 4 oil exporter has been
recovering in 2011 from a $25 billion debt restructuring at
Dubai's flagship conglomerate Dubai World .
($1 = 3.673 UAE Dirhams)
