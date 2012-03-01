DUBAI, March 1 Dubai Electricity and Water
Authority (DEWA) has no plans to tap bond markets in
2012 and the state utility will repay a 1.2 billion dirhams
($326.7 million) securitisation maturity this year ahead of
time, its top executive said.
"There is no bond this year," Chief Executive Saeed Mohammed
al-Tayer told Reuters on Thursday.
DEWA issued 7.35 billion dirhams worth of bonds in October
2010. It is the sole provider of electricity and water in the
emirate of Dubai, one of seven members of the United Arab
Emirates federation, but the Dubai government could soon allow
other providers into the market.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
