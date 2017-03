DOHA Jan 8 Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is planning to issue an Islamic bond worth around $1 billion during the first quarter of 2013, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

The proceeds of the sukuk would be used to refinance existing debt and to invest in the company's projects, Saeed Mohammed al-Tayer told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in the Qatari capital. (Reporting by Regan Doherty; Writing by David French; Editing by Matt Smith)