BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
DUBAI Feb 26 Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has issued initial price guidance for a five-year, benchmark-sized Islamic bond, or sukuk, a document from lead arrangers said on Tuesday.
The emirate's sole utility is aiming to sell the dollar-denominated sukuk in the low 3 percent area, the document said.
Benchmark-sized is typically understood to mean at least $500 million.
DEWA is meeting fixed income investors in London and Asia this week ahead of the possible sukuk sale, which is due to price this week.
Standard Chartered, Citigroup, RBS and local lenders Emirates NBD, Dubai Islamic Bank and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank are mandated joint bookrunners on the deal. (Reporting by Mala Pancholia; Writing by David French; Editing by Rachna Uppal)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.