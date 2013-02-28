BRIEF-Wheelock and Co says fy group profit attributable was HK$16.29 bln vs HK$14.23 bln
* Fy Hong Kong Development Properties contracted sales increased by 71% to HK$22.1 billion
DUBAI Feb 28 Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) launched a $1 billion Islamic bond, or sukuk, at a profit rate of 3 percent on Thursday, arranging banks said in a statement.
The launch price was at the lower end of guidance released earlier in the day, indicating strong investor appetite for the deal.
Standard Chartered, Citigroup, RBS and local lenders Emirates NBD, Dubai Islamic Bank and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank are mandated joint bookrunners on the deal.
(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by David French)
* Fy Hong Kong Development Properties contracted sales increased by 71% to HK$22.1 billion
* "China growth is expected to remain relatively stable in 2017"
BEIJING, March 10 Falls in China's foreign exchange reserves are normal and not unfavourable, the country's central bank governor said on Friday.