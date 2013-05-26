BRIEF-MHM Metals updates on Mercantile Investment takeover offer
* Refers to off-market cash takeover offer by Mercantile Ofm Pty for all shares in mhm metals limited
DUBAI May 26 Dubai's Deyaar, the emirate's second-largest developer by market value, appointed Hawary Marshad as its new chief financial officer, the company said in a statement on Sunday.
Marshad will replace Yawar Pasha and will report to Deyaar's chief executive Saeed Al Qatami, the statement said.
Before joining Deyaar, Marshad was employed as chief financial officer at Zabeel Investments, a firm owned by the crown prince of Dubai.
The developer doubled its first-quarter net profit this year, as it gradually recovers from Dubai's property market crash. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Mirna Sleiman)
* appointed Deemple Budhia, Rachel Dunne, Ivana Erceg Floerchinger and Simon Vodanovich, to NZ markets disciplinary tribunal (NZMDT) for three year term
* Gardner Lewis Asset Management reports 8.6 pct stake in Gigpeak Inc as of Feb 15 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mn8a9q) Further company coverage: