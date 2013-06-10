DUBAI, June 10 Dubai's second-largest property
developer, Deyaar, plans to launch two new projects
this year, its chief executive said on Monday, adding to a
series of project announcements in the emirate as it recovers
from a property market crash.
One of Deyaar's new projects, a residential development in
the Business Bay area of Dubai, will be worth about 500 million
dirhams ($136 million), Saeed Al Qatami said at the opening of
the company's new office in the area.
He said the second project was still being finalised, and
gave no details of it.
Deyaar was one of several developers hit by Dubai's real
estate market crisis, which saw prices drop by over 50 percent
over several years from their peak in 2008. The market began
recovering last year.
"A number of our projects were put on hold after the crisis.
But we still have the good land bank and are looking to revive
projects," Al Qatami said.
He added that Deyaar, in which Dubai Islamic Bank
holds a 41 percent stake, was not encountering problems in
securing finance for new projects and had no plans to issue
bonds to raise money.
Dubai's largest developer, Emaar, has announced
several big projects over the last few weeks, the most recent
being plans for a huge residential and commercial development
near the city's downtown area in partnership with Meraas
Holding.
($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Torchia)