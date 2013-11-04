BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
DUBAI Nov 4 Dubai Financial Market (DFM), the Gulf's only listed stock exchange, swung to a third-quarter net profit due to higher trading values and bullish investor sentiment on back of continued economic recovery in the emirate.
The firm, which runs securities trading in Dubai, made a net profit of 82.8 million dirhams ($22.5 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, compared with a net loss of 1.7 million dirhams in the same period of 2012, a statement said.
The results beat estimates by two analysts. HSBC expected DFM to make a profit of 76 million dirhams and Global Investment House forecast 65 million dirhams.
Third-quarter revenue more than tripled to 122.2 million dirhams, and quarterly trading value jumped to 49 billion dirhams year-on-year from 8.1 billion dirhams.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French)
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.