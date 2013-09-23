By David French
| DUBAI, Sept 23
DUBAI, Sept 23 A former BNP Paribas
private banker has been fined by the Dubai Financial Services
Authority (DFSA) for executing two transactions worth a total
30.8 million dirhams ($8.4 million) for a client without his
consent.
The regulator rarely makes its disciplinary actions public.
Traditionally, in the Gulf Arab region, business topics
considered sensitive in nature are not disclosed.
"It's a pretty strong move by the regulator and shows they
are getting more serious now in protecting client interests.
Previously, these events wouldn't be made public," said one
asset management source, who declined to be identified as he was
not authorised to speak to the media.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Nikhil Das had been an
associate director in BNP's wealth management arm since 2009. He
was fined 73,400 dirhams ($20,000) and restricted from providing
financial services in the Gulf Arab emirate's offshore financial
centre for six years, the regulator said in a statement.
The regulator gave no details on the restrictions Das faces.
At BNP, he managed 24 clients, handling $225 million of
assets, according to the LinkedIn profile. BNP declined to
comment, while Reuters could not locate Das for comment.
The DFSA declined to name Das's employer, saying in its
statement only that he was a "former" private banker.
Global wealth managers have flocked to the Gulf Arab region
in recent years, lured by its energy and commodity reserves,
relatively higher economic growth and rising population.
However, competition in the sector has intensified in recent
years, with about 30 wealth and private banking firms seeking to
attract clients from the region, leading to shrinking fees.
DFSA said Das, who had cooperated with its investigation
fully, forged the client's signature on a number of documents
and sent fraudulent letters and account statements, containing
false and misleading information about his investments.
The client did not suffer any financial loss as a
consequence, the statement said.