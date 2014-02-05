LONDON, Feb 5 (IFR) - Moody's Investors Service has withdrawn all ratings for Dubai Holding Commercial Operations Group, a unit of the ruler of Dubai's fund.

The agency said the company had stopped participating in the ratings process, which prompted the move.

"Moody's has withdrawn the ratings because of inadequate information to monitor the ratings, due to the issuer's decision to cease participation in the rating process," the firm said in a note.

Moody's previously had a B1 corporate family rating for DHCOG and a B1 rating on its February 2017 bond. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan)