LONDON, March 12 (IFR) - Dubai Islamic Bank has set official price guidance of 6.5% plus or minus 12.5bp on its upcoming perpetual bond issue, one of the lead managers said.

Official terms for the non-call six sukuk Tier 1 hybrid came tight to initial price talk of 7% area, with order books in excess of US$10bn.

European books will go subject at 1500 GMT, followed by US offshore books at 1700 EDT. Asia and Middle East books will go subject on Wednesday at 10am respective times.

The bond is expected to launch and price on Wednesday during London hours.

DIB, the largest Sharia-compliant bank in the UAE by assets, has mandated itself, along with Emirates NBD, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered on the transaction. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Philip Wright)