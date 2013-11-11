* Q3 net 461.4 mln dhs vs 303.6 mln dhs yr-ago

* Beats estimates on lower provisions, core business growth

* 9-mo net 1.2 bln dhs vs 899 mln dhs yr-ago - statement (Adds Q3 net profit, detail, context)

DUBAI, Nov 11 Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the largest sharia-compliant lender in the emirate, said on Monday its third-quarter net profit jumped 52 percent, boosted by lower provisioning and core business growth.

The bank made 461.4 million dirhams ($125.6 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, it said in response to a question from Reuters, up from 303.6 million in the corresponding period last year.

This comfortably beat forecasts from three analysts polled by Reuters, who on average expected a net profit of 416 million dirhams.

DIB's profit for the first nine months of the year increased 33.5 percent to 1.2 billion dirhams, the bank said in an earlier statement.

The bank, like other lenders in the emirate, has benefited from a recovery in Dubai's economy, with GDP growth of 4.9 percent in the first six months of 2013 thanks to a strong expansion of trade and tourism.

In a rare interview, officials at the bank said in May they expected net profit growth in the high double-digits in 2013 after dealing with most of the bad loans which soared after the collapse of the local real estate market at the end of the last decade.

Impairments over the first nine months of the year fell 18.6 percent over the same period of 2012 to 751 million dirhams, the statement said.

Customer deposits stood at 79.6 billion dirhams at the end of September, up 19.3 percent from the end of 2012, and total assets were 9 percent higher at 107.4 billion.

Loans and advances increased 1.4 percent between the end of 2012 and Sept. 30 to 59.7 billion dirhams. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov and David Holmes)