* Q3 net 461.4 mln dhs vs 303.6 mln dhs yr-ago
* Beats estimates on lower provisions, core business growth
* 9-mo net 1.2 bln dhs vs 899 mln dhs yr-ago - statement
(Adds Q3 net profit, detail, context)
DUBAI, Nov 11 Dubai Islamic Bank
(DIB), the largest sharia-compliant lender in the emirate, said
on Monday its third-quarter net profit jumped 52 percent,
boosted by lower provisioning and core business growth.
The bank made 461.4 million dirhams ($125.6 million) in the
three months to Sept. 30, it said in response to a question from
Reuters, up from 303.6 million in the corresponding period last
year.
This comfortably beat forecasts from three analysts polled
by Reuters, who on average expected a net profit of 416 million
dirhams.
DIB's profit for the first nine months of the year increased
33.5 percent to 1.2 billion dirhams, the bank said in an earlier
statement.
The bank, like other lenders in the emirate, has benefited
from a recovery in Dubai's economy, with GDP growth of 4.9
percent in the first six months of 2013 thanks to a strong
expansion of trade and tourism.
In a rare interview, officials at the bank said in May they
expected net profit growth in the high double-digits in 2013
after dealing with most of the bad loans which soared after the
collapse of the local real estate market at the end of the last
decade.
Impairments over the first nine months of the year fell 18.6
percent over the same period of 2012 to 751 million dirhams, the
statement said.
Customer deposits stood at 79.6 billion dirhams at the end
of September, up 19.3 percent from the end of 2012, and total
assets were 9 percent higher at 107.4 billion.
Loans and advances increased 1.4 percent between the end of
2012 and Sept. 30 to 59.7 billion dirhams.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov and David
Holmes)