DUBAI Nov 4 Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the emirate's largest sharia-compliant lender, reported a flat third-quarter net profit on Sunday, beating analysts' forecasts.

The bank made 298.5 million dirhams ($81.3 million) in the three months to September 30, it said in a filing to the Dubai bourse. This compares with a profit of 298 million dirhams in the corresponding period last year.

Two analysts polled by Reuters forecast DIB would make a quarterly net profit of between 229 million and 296 million dirhams. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Matt Smith)