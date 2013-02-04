* Q4 net profit 336 mln dhs vs 251 mln dhs in 2011 - Reuters

DUBAI, Feb 4 Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the largest sharia-compliant lender in the emirate, posted a 33.9 percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, beating analysts' forecasts.

DIB made a net profit of 1.19 billion dirhams in 2012, it said in a statement, a 13 percent increase on 2011.

The bank made 336 million dirhams ($91.5 million) in the three months to December 31, Reuters calculated based on previous financial statements, up from 251 million dirhams in the corresponding period last year.

Two analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 148 million and 219 million dirhams respectively.

"The bank saw healthy growth across a number of key areas, from our asset and deposit bases through to our net profit," Mohammed al-Shaibani, chairman of DIB, said.

Provisioning for bad loans in 2012, at 1.04 billion dirhams, was marginally down from 2011's 1.09 billion dirhams. However, its ratio of non-performing loans dipped to 9.8 percent at the end of the year against 12.1 percent on Dec. 31 2011.

Customer deposits stood at 66.8 billion dirhams at the end of December, up 2.9 percent on the end of 2011 but marginally lower than the 66.9 billion dirhams figure held at the end of the third quarter of 2012.

Total assets increased 5.3 percent in 2012 to 95.4 billion dirhams.

DIB's board proposed a cash dividend of 15 percent for 2012, subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, the statement added. That was up from 12.5 percent in 2011.

DIB said at the beginning of January that it would look to fully acquire sharia-compliant mortgage lender Tamweel through a share swap, subject to shareholder approvals.

DIB already owns 58.2 percent of the firm and will offer other shareholders 10 DIB shares for every 18 Tamweel shares they own.

In December, Moody's placed DIB on review for possible downgrade, citing concerns over asset quality, loan loss coverage and the bank's relatively weak capital base.

Shares in DIB closed up 0.9 percent on Monday, in line with the wider market. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Sophie Walker)