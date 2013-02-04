BRIEF-Melcor REIT qtrly AFFO per unit $0.21
* Qtrly rental revenue of $16.17 million for a decline of 5% over Q4-2015
DUBAI Feb 4 Dubai Islamic Bank : * Dubai Islamic Bank 2012 net profit 1.19 billion dirhams versus 1.05
billion dirhams in 2011 - statement * Dubai Islamic Bank Q4 2012 net profit 336 million dirhams versus 251 million dirhams in 2011 - Reuters calculations * Dubai Islamic Bank 2012 proposed cash dividend of 15 percent - statement
* Qtrly rental revenue of $16.17 million for a decline of 5% over Q4-2015
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 800 won/share for common stock and 861.5 won/share for preferred stock, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
TOKYO, March 10 Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in March were forecast to settle at 19,434.30, market participants said on Friday, citing estimates by brokerages.