DUBAI, Sept 23 Dubai has appointed Essa Kazim,
currently chief executive of bourse operator Dubai Financial
Market (DFM), as the new governor of the emirate's
tax-free financial zone, state news agency WAM reported.
Kazim, whose appointment is effective next Jan. 1, will
replace current governor Abdullah Mohammed Saleh as head of the
Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). Saleh was named to
the post in July 2011.
"This step comes in the context of Dubai's keenness to
continue to inject new blood into the veins (of
government-linked organisations), to guarantee their continued
growth through giving opportunities to distinguished national
talents who have proved their efficiency and success in carrying
out responsibilities," WAM quoted an official statement as
saying.
The DIFC, opened in 2004 and now the Gulf's top financial
centre, is one of the United Arab Emirates' "free zones",
offering foreign investors 100 percent ownership of their
ventures and business-friendly regulation.
The DIFC aims to double the number of companies in the zone
over five years by serving as a base for business with China,
south Asia and Africa, Chief Executive Jeffrey Singer said in
February. The number of registered firms operating in the DIFC
rose 7 percent last year to 912, while workers at those firms
increased 16 percent to 14,000.
DFM, the only listed bourse operator in the Gulf, is one of
the best-performing exchanges globally this year; the benchmark
market index has risen 65 percent year-to-date on the
back of an economic recovery in the emirate. DFM shares have
risen more than 90 percent so far this year.
Kazim is also chief executive of Borse Dubai, the holding
company for DFM and the emirate's other stock market, Nasdaq
Dubai.
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Andrew Torchia)