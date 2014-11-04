Australia shares end lower; NZ dragged by Fletcher Building
March 20 Australian shares ended lower on Monday, on worries over global trade protectionism with financials and real estate stocks leading the losses.
DUBAI Nov 4 DIFC Investments, the investment arm of Dubai's financial free zone, has launched a $700 million 10-year sukuk at 185 basis points (bps) over midswaps on Tuesday, according to a document from lead arrangers.
Pricing of the sukuk tightened several times with investor orders topping $3 billion, the document said.
On Monday, the sukuk was marked initially at very low 200 bps over midswaps.
Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, Noor Bank and Standard Chartered are arranging the sale.
ZURICH, March 19 Reinsurer Swiss Re, usually involved in mega-deals on natural disaster coverage, is branching out on its own to do individually tailored schemes to boost returns, such as one in China to protect farmers against floods or drought.
* Cooks Global Foods secures $10 million in new capital