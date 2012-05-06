DUBAI May 6 DIFC Investments (DIFCI), the
investment arm of the company running Dubai's financial free
zone, has likely sold software company SmartStream Technologies,
resulting in a $68.8 million impairment provision, JP Morgan
said in a research note.
DIFCI, which has been grappling with a debt pile including a
$1.25 billion Islamic bond due in June, began seeking buyers for
Smartstream in 2010 to raise much-needed cash.
In a footnote in its 2011 financial statements last week,
DIFCI said it sold one of its discontinued businesses
held-for-sale after the financial year ended to a 'related
party.' It did not name the business.
"This sale could only be of SmartStream given the magnitude
of impairment," JP Morgan analyst Zafar Nazim said in the note,
adding that other businesses held for-sale by DIFCI had minimal
associated goodwill balances.
The "related party" could be the Dubai government or
Investment Corporation of Dubai, the analyst said.
DIFCI Chairman Abdulla Mohammed Saleh was not immediately
available for comment on Sunday.
SmartStream helps investment banks and fund managers with
the back and middle-office processing of stock, bond and
derivative trades. It has said its clients include
three-quarters of the world's top 100 banks.
DIFCI bought the firm in 2007 from private equity firm TA
Associates, months after poor market conditions forced TA to
scrap plans to list the company. That deal valued SmartStream at
about 200 million pounds, or $410 million at prevailing exchange
rates, according to Thomson Reuters data.
SmartStream's parent company D-Clear, which is listed in the
2011 financial statement as 100 percent owned by DIFCI, was most
likely disposed of during the early months of 2012, the analyst
said.
"The goodwill impairment also implies that SmartStream was
likely sold at a price less than our earlier estimate of $350
million," Nazim wrote.
DIFCI also sold an IT distribution firm last year, Despec
International for $27 million, paid in three installments to
2013, it said last week.
The investment firm swung to profit in 2011 and said it was
confident of successfully refinancing the upcoming Islamic bond
maturity.
Its sukuk obligation has been highlighted by analysts as one
of the most challenging refinancings in the Gulf Arab region
this year, given the size of the maturity and the firm's limited
cash position.
(Reporting By Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Amran Abocar)