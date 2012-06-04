DUBAI, June 4 DIFC Investments (DIFCI), a unit of Dubai's financial tax-free zone, will use proceeds from a $1.04 billion loan and cash raised from asset sales to repay in full a $1.25 billion Islamic bond maturing later this month, a top executive said.

DIFCI secured a five-year $1.04 billion Islamic loan from a group of local and international banks, it said earlier on Monday.

"The proceeds from the loan and the cash we have from sale of non-core assets will be used for the repayment of the bond," Shahli Akram, the company's managing director said.

The sukuk, which matures June 13, was seen as one of the most challenging maturity for the emirate this year.

DIFCI will continue to divest non-core assets going forward, Akram added. (Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by David French)