DUBAI, Aug 29 Dubai's DP World
, the world's third largest port operator, reported flat
profits for the first half of this year as growth in its
regional operations offset tough global trading conditions.
The company, one of the more profitable assets of
debt-laden Dubai World, made a profit of $247
million, barely changed from $246 million in the year-earlier
period, it said on Wednesday.
Revenue for the six months ended June 30 was $1.53 billion
compared to $1.50 billion in the prior-year period.
"The global economic uncertainty seen in the first half of
the year has continued into the second half," Mohammed Sharaf,
chief executive of DP World, said in the statement.
Revenue from its Middle East, Africa and Europe operations
totalled $1 billion, an increase of 14 percent. But revenues
from operations in the Asia-Pacific, the Indian subcontinent,
Australia and the Americas all dropped during the period.
The firm said it expected to make investments worth $3.7
billion between 2012 and 2014. The company's net debt stands at
$3.5 billion, it added.
DP World repaid $3 billion of debt in March using some of
the cash held on the group's balance sheet, reducing gross debt
to $4.7 billion and cutting its cash balance to $1.2 billion.
"We have enough cash reserve," Yuvraj Narayan, chief
financial officer for DP World, said in a conference call
following the earnings announcement. He added that the firm had
no immediate plans to raise any funds.
The ports operator previously announced a 7.5 percent rise
in gross container volumes for the first half of this year but
warned that uncertainty in the global economy was slowing growth
of the industry.
The company has gradually shifted attention to emerging
markets to help offset a possible economic slowdown.
DP World was forced to hand over its 60 percent holding in
Adelaide's container terminal to Flinders Port in July, after
the Australian firm exercised its right to buy the stake.
The port authority in the Yemeni city of Aden said last week
that it was in talks with DP World on cancelling a contract to
manage Aden port. DP World declined to comment on this issue on
Wednesday.
Shares in DP World are up 5.3 percent on Nasdaq Dubai this
year.