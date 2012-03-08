* Strong demand from both local, international banks for
loan - sources
* Bankers cite quality of credit vs other Dubai Inc entities
behind draw
* Loan likely to sign by end-March
By David French and Michelle Meineke
DUBAI, March 8 DP World, the
world's third-largest port operator, has attracted strong demand
from both local and foreign banks for a $1 billion loan it
wants to raise to help refinance a $3 billion facility maturing
in October, bankers told Reuters.
While the bank group is not expected to be finalised for
another week, according to a source at an international bank, it
is expected that as many as ten institutions will be involved --
with the split slightly favouring foreign -- another,
London-based, banker said.
Among lenders who have already agreed to participate are
Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Societe
Generale and Standard Chartered, banking
sources confirmed.
Despite pricing on the five-year transaction being described
as tight by bankers -- the margin is 225 basis points -- the
quality of the creditor is the main driver behind demand.
"It is one of the better Dubai entities so there always
going to be good take-up, both from locals and large
international names," said a U.K.-based banker.
DP World's original $3 billion loan was arranged by Barclays
, Citi, Deutsche Bank and Royal Bank of Scotland
in 2007 and paid a margin of 45 bps over LIBOR.
The remaining $2 billion will be repaid by the company out
of internal cash reserves -- DP World has $4 billion of cash on
its balance sheet, Yuvraj Narayan, its chief financial officer,
said in January.
Despite the withdrawal of French banks from the Middle
Eastern loan market in recent months due eurozone debt woes, the
presence of Societe Generale on the deal shows they are still
willing to back key relationships.
Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Company
recent $850 million loan also featured a French lender, BNP
Paribas -- helped by the borrower accepting euros as
well as dollars.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch is also said to be
interested in the DP World deal but their participation is now
in doubt, sources said.
According to two bankers, the American bank has had issues
getting internal approval for the transaction. The London-based
source cited an issue with the loan's structure but declined to
give details. If not overcome, the bank could end up lending to
DP World on a bilateral basis, he added.
LOCALS LENDERS SIGN UP
Among local banks, Emirates NBD has committed,
while Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank is also likely to be
in the final deal, the London-based source said.
Other local banks, who have existing relationships to either
DP World or its parent company, Ports and Free Zone World, are
also looking at the deal, with one or two likely to join before
the deal closes.
The transaction, which is being self-arranged by the
borrower, is likely to close before the end of March, the
international banker said.
Fitch Ratings, which affirmed DP World at BBB- on Thursday,
said the company did not plan to draw on the cash raised by the
loan during 2012.
The agency said its rating was supported by the firm's
strong position in growing markets and its strong liquidity
position and record in generating cash from its operations. The
cyclical nature of the container industry was a constraint.
(Editing by Amran Abocar)