DUBAI May 14 The chief executive of Dubai
contractor Drake and Scull has no plans to sell his
stake in the company, he said on Tuesday, but there will be more
partnerships on projects with builder Arabtec.
Drake, which specialises in mechanical, engineering and
plumbing (MEP), has seen its shares jump 35 percent year-to-date
on growing speculation that it was a takeover target, with
Arabtec viewed by analysts as a possible buyer.
Arabtec is on an expansion drive after a management shake-up
led by Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar, its largest shareholder.
"I have heard the speculation," Drake Chief Executive
Khaldoun Tabari said on the sidelines of a conference in Abu
Dhabi.
"I am not interested in selling my stake. Our shares are out
in the market and our company is doing well.
"We have always worked closely with Arabtec and will
continue to do so. You are going to see more announcements of us
working closely with Arabtec."
He attributed the increase in share price to the company's
performance this year.
"Our turnover has increased by 25 to 30 percent."
Tabari owns about 44 percent of Drake directly and through
other companies.
The construction sector in the region is gradually picking
up after nearly three years of slow growth following a global
slowdown and the collapse of Dubai's property boom.
He said the results of a bid for MEP work at the Midfield
Airport Terminal project in Abu Dhabi, currently under
construction, would be known in a few days.
"We don't rule it out," said Tabari, when asked if Drake
would secure this contract.
The tender is valued at around 500 million dirhams ($136.1
million).
The contractor in total is currently bidding for projects
worth about 15 billion dirhams, Tabari said. It is active on
projects in Gulf countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia,
Qatar and Kuwait and has also worked in other countries like
Egypt and India.
The company's current backlog of orders exceeds 10 billion
dirhams, he said.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Praveen Menon and Stanley Carvalho; editing by
Patrick Graham)