BRIEF-Kuwait's Abyaar Real Estate Development FY loss widens
March 19 Abyaar Real Estate Development Company :
DUBAI Feb 10 The German subsidiary of Dubai-based contractor Drake and Scull has won contracts relating to three water and wastewater treatment plant projects in Europe with a combined value of 166 million dirhams ($45.2 million), the firm said.
The subsidiary, Passavant-Roediger GmbH, will upgrade facilities in Romania and Bosnia and Herzegovina and build a plant in Turkey, Drake and Scull said in a bourse statement on Monday. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David French)
DUBAI, March 19 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors lack fresh cues from overseas markets and await first- quarter corporate earnings before taking large new positions.
BEIJING, March 19 China will control rapid flows of bank credit to the property sector to help contain risks, the head of the country's top economic planning agency said on Sunday.