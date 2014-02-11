DUBAI Feb 11 A subsidiary of Dubai-based contractor Drake and Scull has won a 375 million dirham ($102.10 million) contract from local developer Nakheel , Drake and Scull said on Tuesay.

The contract is related to a development at Nakheel's Palm Jumeirah, a palm-shaped group of artificial islands just off Dubai's coast, the firm said in a bourse statement.

The firm identified the subsidary that won the contract as the Gulf Technical Construction Company.

