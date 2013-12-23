DUBAI Dec 23 Dubai's Drake & Scull said on Monday that it had won a contract worth 400 million riyals ($110 million) for mechanical, electrical and plumbing work at the Mall of Qatar, which is now under construction near Doha.

Work on the project is scheduled to start in the first quarter of next year and is slated for completion in June 2015, the company said in a statement on Dubai's bourse.