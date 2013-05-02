DUBAI May 2 Dubai contractor Drake and Scull International said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit surged 47 percent as its main businesses grew on the back of increased orders from its key market Saudi Arabia, helping beat analysts' forecasts.

Drake, which specialises in mechanics, engineering and plumbing, reported a net profit of 63 million dirhams ($17.15 million) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of 37.6 million dirhams in the corresponding quarter in 2012, it said in a bourse statement.

Four analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected Drake to report a net profit of 29.2 million dirhams for the first-quarter.

Revenue for the quarter increased 58 percent to 1.22 billion dirhams from 777 million dirhams a year earlier, Drake said, while total order backlog closed at 9 billion dirhmas as at March 31.

Shares of DSI have climbed 35 percent this year on growing speculation that it was a takeover target, with Dubai builder Arabtec viewed by analysts as a possible buyer.

Arabtec's Chief Executive Hasan Ismaik said in April that it was not interested in a stake in Drake.

($1 = 3.6733 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)