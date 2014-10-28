* Q3 profit 558.7 mln dirhams vs 474.3 mln dirhams a yr ago

* Q3 revenue 3.03 bln dirhams vs 2.64 bln dirhams a yr ago

By Matt Smith

DUBAI, Oct 28 - Du, the United Arab Emirates' No.2 telecom operator by subscriber numbers, reported a 17.8 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, in line with analyst estimates as mobile data income and fixed line revenue grew.

The firm, which competes with Etisalat, made a net profit of 558.7 million dirhams ($152 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 474.3 million dirhams in the year-earlier period.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast du would make a quarterly profit of 563.1 million dirhams.

Third-quarter revenue was 3.03 billion dirhams, up from 2.64 billion dirhams a year ago.

"Data continued to be a key market driver during the quarter," Chief Executive Osman Sultan said in the statement.

"The world is evolving to incorporate integrated digital services into a commodity that is used throughout every aspect of our daily lives. The issue for the industry however, remains our ability to monetise data."

Quarterly mobile revenue rose 9 percent year-on-year to 2.24 billion dirhams. Quarterly mobile data revenue was 684 million dirhams, up 11 percent from a year ago.

Fixed line services revenue increased 36 percent to 598 million over the same period.

Du said its average revenue per user (ARPU) - a key industry metric - fell slightly in the third quarter. It did not provide further details, but predicted ARPU would "remain steady over the coming quarters". (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)