DUBAI May 5 Passenger traffic through Dubai
International Airport, which passed London's Heathrow last year
as the world's busiest airport for international passenger
business, rose 7.2 percent from a year ago in March, its
operator said on Tuesday.
Passengers totalled 6.74 million, boosted by new flights
added by Dubai carriers Emirates and flydubai. In the first
three months of this year, passenger traffic climbed 6.8 percent
from a year earlier to 19.61 million.
Dubai Airports also said construction would begin later this
year on expansion of the passenger terminal at Dubai World
Central, the emirate's other major airport.
The expansion, expected to be completed by the end of the
first quarter of 2017, will boost the terminal's current annual
capacity of 6 million passengers a year to 26 million, Dubai
Airports said.
"As Dubai International nears its capacity limit due to the
rapid growth of passenger traffic, DWC will play an increasingly
important role in absorbing additional traffic," it said.
The terminal expansion is to be followed by a $32 billion
project, announced last September, to expand DWC to handle over
200 million people annually by the end of the next decade,
roughly triple the current level of passenger traffic through
the emirate.
