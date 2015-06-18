DUBAI, June 18 Passenger traffic through Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest airport for international passenger business, rose 5.7 percent from a year earlier in April, its operator said on Thursday.

The number of passengers climbed to 6.51 million from 6.16 million, partly because of growth in Eastern European traffic as Dubai carrier flydubai expanded services to that region.

During the first four months of the year, passenger traffic increased 6.5 percent to 26.12 million people. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)