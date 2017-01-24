(Corrects passenger traffic figure in 2nd paragraph and slowest
recent year in 3rd paragraph)
By Alexander Cornwell
DUBAI Jan 24 Dubai International Airport, the
hub for Emirates airline, expects passenger growth to slow over
the next eight years due to capacity limitations, the operator's
chief executive said on Tuesday.
The world's busiest international airport registered 7.2
percent passenger growth in 2016 to 83.6 million, operator Dubai
Airports said in a statement.
It is the airport's second slowest growth rate in at least
eight years, according to Reuters calculations. The slowest was
in 2014 when runway work limited operations for 80 days.
Growth is forecast to slow further to about 6.5 percent this
year to 89 million passengers and growth will be "incremental"
to 118 million a year by 2023, Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths
said in an interview.
"One of the challenges we've got now is to continue to
supply capacity at what is now a very constrained airfield," he
said.
Dubai is spending $36 billion expanding a second airport, Al
Maktoum International, to handle up to 120 million passengers by
2025 when state-owned Emirates is to move there.
Dubai airport is moving into a "new phase of growth,"
Griffith said, that will see new processes and technology
introduced to increase passenger flow rates in a bid to add
capacity. The airport completed its last major infrastructure
expansion last May with the opening of a $1.2 billion concourse.
"I don't think we should be at all disappointed with the
fact that we are not in double digit territory," Griffiths said.
"In absolute terms we will continue to grow at a very impressive
rate."
Budget carrier flydubai is to move its operations to a 26
million passenger capacity at Al Maktoum International in the
third quarter, which will allow Emirates and other airlines
which fly larger aircraft to operate more flights at Dubai
airport, Griffiths said.
The development of Al Maktoum International, which opened to
passenger traffic in October 2013 and can currently handle
around 7 million passengers a year, is expected to increase
Dubai's overall passenger numbers.
Dubai airport's forecast of slower growth comes as major
Gulf airlines, including Emirates, warn of softer market
conditions.
Emirates has said it is restructuring after reporting a 75
percent decline in half-year profit and previously warned it
could cut routes.
Griffiths also said that Britain's Brexit vote, increasing
rhetoric on protectionism and nationalism globally, and
terrorism could also threaten travel growth.
Dubai airport overtook London's Heathrow as the world's
busiest international airport in 2014 and has since set its
sights on overtaking Atlanta and Beijing as the world's busiest
by 2020.
(Editing by David Evans and Adrian Croft)