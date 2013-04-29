DUBAI, April 29 Passenger traffic at Dubai's
main airport exceeded 5 million people for the fourth straight
month in March, jumping 20.6 percent from a year earlier,
airport authorities said on Monday.
Dubai International, one of the world's busiest airports,
handled 5.85 million passengers in March compared to 4.85
million a year ago. Year-to-date traffic was up 15.6 percent to
16.49 million passengers.
The largest increase in passenger numbers was recorded on
western European routes serviced by Dubai carrier Emirates
and flydubai, Dubai Airports said. Growth was
relatively slow on South American and Middle Eastern routes.
Cargo volume in March rose 14.7 percent to 213,748 tonnes,
while year-to-date cargo traffic grew 13.0 percent to 584,847
tonnes.