DUBAI Dec 9 Annual growth in passenger traffic
at Dubai's international airport fell to its lowest level this
year, in a sign that low oil prices and the strong U.S. dollar
are weighing on the emirate's tourist trade.
Traffic rose 4.4 percent from a year earlier in October to
6.25 million passengers, operator Dubai Airports said on
Wednesday. In the first 10 months of this year, traffic
increased 11.2 percent to 64.95 million people.
Dubai is the world's busiest airport for international
passenger business. Cheap oil is dampening the economies of
energy exporters in the region while the strength of the dollar,
to which the United Arab Emirates dirham is linked, is slowing
tourist arrivals from some other countries.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)