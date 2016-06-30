DUBAI, June 30 Passenger traffic through Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel, rose 7.2 percent from a year earlier to 6.72 million people in May, the airport's operator said on Thursday.

Traffic from eastern Europe and Gulf Arab countries grew particularly fast, the operator said. In the first five months of this year, traffic expanded 7.0 percent to 34.65 million passengers.

Freight volumes grew 4.7 percent to 226,916 tonnes in May and nearly 4 percent to 1.06 million tonnes in the first five months. Only part of Dubai's air cargo goes through Dubai International; another facility, Dubai World Central, handles pure cargo operations. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)