DUBAI, June 30 Passenger traffic through Dubai
International Airport, the world's busiest for international
travel, rose 7.2 percent from a year earlier to 6.72 million
people in May, the airport's operator said on Thursday.
Traffic from eastern Europe and Gulf Arab countries grew
particularly fast, the operator said. In the first five months
of this year, traffic expanded 7.0 percent to 34.65 million
passengers.
Freight volumes grew 4.7 percent to 226,916 tonnes in May
and nearly 4 percent to 1.06 million tonnes in the first five
months. Only part of Dubai's air cargo goes through Dubai
International; another facility, Dubai World Central, handles
pure cargo operations.
