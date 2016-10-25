DUBAI Oct 25 Passenger traffic through Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel, climbed 10.3 percent from a year earlier to 7.09 million people in September, the airport's operator said on Tuesday.

In the first nine months of this year, traffic expanded 7.2 percent to 62.95 million people, boosted by new services launched by a number of airlines.

Dubai International handled 205,142 tonnes of freight in September, down 1 percent, while year-to-date cargo totalled 1.89 million tonnes, up 2 percent. Only some of Dubai's air freight passes through Dubai International as another facility, Dubai World Central, handles pure cargo operations. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Angus MacSwan)