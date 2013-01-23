DUBAI Jan 23 The government of Dubai priced a
two-tranche bond sale late on Tuesday, comprising both
conventional and Islamic notes.
The $500 million 30-year conventional bond, maturing January
2043, priced below par at 98.148 to result in a yield of 5.375
percent. The bond offers a coupon of 5.25 percent.
Dubai's $750 million 10-year Islamic bond, or sukuk,
maturing January 2023, priced at par, and carries a profit rate
of 3.875 percent.
Both portions of the debt sale were substantially
oversubscribed, allowing the emirate to secure some of the
lowest borrowing costs available to it.
Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), Emirates NBD,
HSBC Holdings, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and
Standard Chartered were mandated lead managers on the
sukuk, while the same banks, minus DIB, were bookrunners on the
30-year bond.