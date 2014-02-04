DUBAI Feb 4 Dubai will levy a hospitality
charge on millions of tourists visiting the Gulf emirate every
year in order to finance its international marketing campaign,
the office of Dubai's Crown Prince said.
"This minimal charge will vary between 7 to 20 dirhams
($1.90 to $5.45) per room, per night, dependent on the hotel
category and rating, and will be applicable from March 31,
2014," said the office of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed al-Maktoum.
"Funds raised will support the international promotion and
marketing of the emirate and drive growth of its tourism and
trade industries."
Dubai, which receives more than 10 million tourists a year,
has no corporate or personal income tax outside certain sectors;
various fees and charges account for about 60 percent of
government revenues.
The emirate has over 80,000 hotel rooms and hotel apartments
which, given Dubai's high occupancy rates, suggest it might earn
some $90 million a year from the new levy.
That sum is tiny compared to the roughly $50 billion of
maturing debt which the Dubai government and related entities
will have to repay in the next three years, the legacy of the
emirate's corporate debt crisis of 2009.
But Dubai, whose low-tax environment has been key to its
success in attracting foreign investment, has been finding ways
to boost its revenues from fees over the last couple of years.
Last October it doubled, to 4 percent, the fee charged on
property transactions. In 2012 it enforced collection of a fee
on housing tenants collected through its electric utility, and
it has been expanding paid parking facilities.